Professional Hair Care: The Cut

Yes, you love your new cut - but will it look the same without your hairdresser's styling expertise?



Watch your hairdresser and even make notes if it helps you to remember what technique they used to style your hair (some salons even run blowdry masterclasses) - then equip yourself with the right tools.



According to Jessica Alba’s UK hairstylist, Stephen Low of Neville Hair & Beauty, maintaining your cut is all in the blow dry:



“A powerful hairdryer is essential. Blow dry from the tip to very end of the hair tips and finish off with a cold stream of air. Don't use too much product as it weighs hair down and it becomes greasy more easily.”



Trade outlets like Sally Express stock various professional hair care, salon-quality hairdryers, like Parlux and Babyliss.



Session stylist, Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck of Toni & Guy recommends finding the brush to suit your hair type to really match up to a salon blowdry: “Firstly, thin and fine hair lacks volume so use a large ceramic barrel to build body, like label.m Large Hot Brush £9."



"Secondly, the key with thick and curly hair is to keep the hair moist while drying. Have your hairdryer on a low speed/low heat heating and use a label.m Medium Hot Brush £8.50, perfect for loose waves or ringlets."



"Finally, dry and damaged hair needs a gentle approach - use soft paddle brush to prevent breakages and tangling.”