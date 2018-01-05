Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream

Curls: glamorous, voluminous, beautiful...and a right pain to maintain.



So how can you make the most of them? “The best thing to enhance curls is moisturisation,” says Stephen Low.



“Apply a leave-in conditioners and a primer like Bumble and Bumble PREP Spray £14.50 before you dry your hair, and use a conditioning treatment once a week - something rich in strengthening antioxidants and hydration."



One such moisture-boost for curls is Moroccanoil® Intense Curl Cream £22.36 - just one or two pumps (depending on length) after washing will make them far more manageable.