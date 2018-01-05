>
Professional Hair Care: Curls
Curls: glamorous, voluminous, beautiful...and a right pain to maintain.

So how can you make the most of them? “The best thing to enhance curls is moisturisation,” says Stephen Low.

“Apply a leave-in conditioners and a primer like Bumble and Bumble PREP Spray £14.50 before you dry your hair, and use a conditioning treatment once a week - something rich in strengthening antioxidants and hydration."

One such moisture-boost for curls is Moroccanoil® Intense Curl Cream £22.36 - just one or two pumps (depending on length) after washing will make them far more manageable.


Grace Timothy
30/01/2011
