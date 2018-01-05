L’Oreal Professionel Vitamino Color Masque

Professional hair care: Hair Health

If your hair’s looking damaged and lacklustre, some colourists will actually refuse to colour the hair in case it breaks. So in between visits, make sure you’re doing all you can to keep your hair in top condition.



Keeping it healthy will also make any colour or cut you get look ten times better. Adam Bennett recommends a nutrient-rich diet for starters.



“Eating Avocado is great - containing vitamins A, B, D and E. Wheatgrass is great for helping to soften and tame grey or coarse hair.”



Stephen Low agrees: strong healthy hair starts from within, “Zinc boosts the production of keratin (the ingredient hair is made from) while omega 3 and 6 supplements will help strengthen the hair.



"You should also try biotin, sea kelp and spirulina," says Stephen, "They're proven to boost healthy hair growth. Spirulina contains an unusually high amount of protein, amino acids, essential fatty acids and vitamin A - all essential for healthy hair.”



Finally, make a weekly professional hair treatment part of your routine. For coloured hair: L’Oreal Professionel Vitamino Color Masque £12.50

For dull, chemically-treated hair: Shu Uemura Full Shimmer Masque £39.50



For dry, damaged hair: Philip Kingsley Elasticizer £25.50

By Grace Timothy.



