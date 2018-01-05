>
>
>
Hair care
Professional hair care - get professional hair care at home
 Photo 7/7 
L’Oreal Professionel Vitamino Color Masque

L’Oreal Professionel Vitamino Color Masque


Professional hair care: Hair Health
If your hair’s looking damaged and lacklustre, some colourists will actually refuse to colour the hair in case it breaks. So in between visits, make sure you’re doing all you can to keep your hair in top condition.

Keeping it healthy will also make any colour or cut you get look ten times better. Adam Bennett recommends a nutrient-rich diet for starters.

“Eating Avocado is great - containing vitamins A, B, D and E. Wheatgrass is great for helping to soften and tame grey or coarse hair.”

Stephen Low agrees: strong healthy hair starts from within, “Zinc boosts the production of keratin (the ingredient hair is made from) while omega 3 and 6 supplements will help strengthen the hair.

"You should also try biotin, sea kelp and spirulina," says Stephen, "They're proven to boost healthy hair growth. Spirulina contains an unusually high amount of protein, amino acids, essential fatty acids and vitamin A - all essential for healthy hair.”

Finally, make a weekly professional hair treatment part of your routine.


By Grace Timothy.


Grace Timothy
30/01/2011
Tags Hair care Hair Trends Haircuts
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         