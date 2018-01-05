Shu Uemura Essence Absolue

Professional hair care: Frizzy Hair

Frizz can look unhealthy, but equally with frizzy hair you're more likely to be blessed with volume, so it's all about managing the texture and keeping it smooth.



“Using a hair oil such as Shu Uemura Essence Absolue £39.50 will noticeably improve condition and smooth out frizz, as will night treatments,” says Adam Bennett of Percy & Reed.



“Night treatments are the way forward! The Kerastase Oleo Relax Night Masque £25.90 is amazing for taming dry rebellious hair - works wonders, especially if you wrap in a hot towel for ten minutes when you first apply to help the product penetrate deeper into the fibre.”



When blow-drying for a professional finish, nothing beats John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Hair Serum £5.99 - a true hair care cult classic.