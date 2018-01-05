>
Professional hair care: Straight
Straight hair shows damage and split ends like no other. Think of it as water - still water shows the slightest ripple.

So a weekly treatment and shine crème are important, but make sure you choose ones that won’t weigh your hair down if it’s also fine.

Bumble & Bumble Brilliantine £17 is light enough to add shine without weight - rub a pea-sized amount in your palms, smooth it onto a soft bristle brush and distribute evenly through your hair before drying. You can add more depending on the thickness of your hair.


30/01/2011
