>
>

Red carpet hair and beauty

 
Red carpet hair and beauty
Red carpet hair and beauty

Red carpet hair and beauty 2012

The Oscars, The Brits, The Baftas, The Grammy's - what a wonderful awards season it's been. Aside from Helen Mirren's lost shoe stumble at the Baftas and Adele's middle finger at The Brits, there's also been plenty of drama when it comes to red carpet hair!

These dramatic red carpet hair and Oscar-worthy beauty looks are starting trends around the world.

With so much inspiration from our favourite A-listers we've rounded up the best hair and beauty seen on the red carpet this season with tips from the pros on how to recreate some of the glamour for yourself.

From Kelly Osbourne's edgy take on old school glam, to Great Gatsby chic as worn by Rooney Mara, there are plenty of make-up looks that we can't wait to recreate...

And while not all these ladies won awards they're all winners when it comes to red carpet hair, beauty and style.



06/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Red carpet hair and beauty
Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         