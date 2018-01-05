Red carpet hair and beauty: Adele
Red carpet hair and beauty: Adele
We all know Adele's got an award winning voice - but we think her flawless skin deserves some credit too.
To get skin like Adele's, preparation is everything. Use a good primer like Nip + Fab's Sheer Make-Up Fix
(£14.95) which leaves skin smoothed and toned.
Follow this with a good foundation - we love Lancome's Teint Miracle (£26.00) which gives perfect coverage without shine, Clarins Truly Matt Foundation (£24.00) is also great at giving a flawless finish.
Her BRIT awards barnet was off the Richter scale when it came to volume - and if you're bold enough to copy her huge hair then you'll need UNITE's Expanda Dust
(15.85) - the A-list secret to X-rated volume.
For rose lips like Adele go for a high shine, high pigment gloss like Mac's Tinted Lip Conditioner
(£9.90) in Petting Pink which locks in moisture with shea and avocado extracts.
|
|
|
|For big hair
|For bright lips
|For matt skin