Red carpet hair and beauty: Adele

Red carpet hair and beauty: Adele

We all know Adele's got an award winning voice - but we think her flawless skin deserves some credit too.To get skin like Adele's, preparation is everything. Use a good primer like Nip + Fab's Sheer Make-Up Fix (£14.95) which leaves skin smoothed and toned.

Follow this with a good foundation - we love Lancome's Teint Miracle (£26.00) which gives perfect coverage without shine, Clarins Truly Matt Foundation (£24.00) is also great at giving a flawless finish.

For big hair For bright lips For matt skin