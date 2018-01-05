>
Red carpet hair and beauty: Adele

We all know Adele's got an award winning voice - but we think her flawless skin deserves some credit too. 

To get skin like Adele's, preparation is everything. Use a good primer like Nip + Fab's Sheer Make-Up Fix (£14.95) which leaves skin smoothed and toned. 

Follow this with a good foundation - we love Lancome's Teint Miracle (£26.00) which gives perfect coverage without shine, Clarins Truly Matt Foundation (£24.00) is also great at giving a flawless finish.

Her BRIT awards barnet was off the Richter scale when it came to volume - and if you're bold enough to copy her huge hair then you'll need UNITE's Expanda Dust (15.85) - the A-list secret to X-rated volume. 

For rose lips like Adele go for a high shine, high pigment gloss like Mac's Tinted Lip Conditioner (£9.90) in Petting Pink which locks in moisture with shea and avocado extracts.

06/03/2012
