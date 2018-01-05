- Red carpet hair and beauty: Gwyneth Paltrow

>
>
Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at the Oscars with the kind of radiant skin we can only dream of. Her low slung pony tail and side parting put us in mind of her Sliding Doors days and have got us itching to recreate her fresh-faced look.

Celeb hairdresser Lisa Shepherd says: "The glossy crop takes years off her face, really opening up her eyes, while the tuck behind her ears gives her an endearing cuteness.

"This undeniably nineties look is bang on trend."

Shine is key for this look - so if your locks are little lack lustre give them a boost with Charles Worthington's Front Row Mirror Dazzle Shine Spray (£6.29) which adds a Hollywood gloss in a jiffy.

We're loving the girly girl pink lip and shimmering finish on her skin and as this look is all about the minimal, it's purse friendly too.

The products you need to recreate this look? Get your hands on Natural Collection's Juicy Lips Gloss (£1.99). Their Raspberry Ripple shade is just right to copy Gwyneth's look and is a real make-up bag bargain.

For shimmering skin go Soap & Glory's Love At First Blush Shimmer Blushing Powder (£11.00) will give your complexion a rosy hue and subtle glimmer for dewy gorgeousness.

06/03/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
