- Red carpet hair and beauty: Rihanna

Rihanna usually makes a scene with high voltage hair and make-up, but at this year's Grammy Awards we saw her take things down a notch with a more natural look.Her grown up reinvention allows her natural beauty to shine through, so if you're a less-is-more kind of girl, make like Ri-Ri and play to your strengths.Rihanna has great cheekbones and has accentuated their shape with some clever contouring.Edel Finn Laura Mercier Make-up artist at Urban Retreat says: "Contouring can look natural by using brown shades of bronzing powder. Be realistic with your skin tone, don't go too dark with bronzing powder as it can be a give away that your makeup is to heavily applied."Look for lighter bronzers to contour if you are fairer skinned. Laura Mercier's Dune Bronze (£26.00) is very good for this. If you are darker try her Matte Bronze (£26.00). Also invest in a good shape brush Laura Mercier's Angled Cheek colour brush (£37.00) is a great buy."To copy Rihanna's tawny eye make-up go for a natural palette like Urban Decay's Naked2 Palette (£36.00) which has all shades from taupe to champagne, perfect for creating a naturally flawless look.For barely there lipstick we love Becca Cosmetics, their Sheer Tint Lip Colour (£22.00) hydrates lips while giving them a subtle blush of colour.