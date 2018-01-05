Red carpet hair and beauty: Rihanna
Rihanna usually makes a scene with high voltage hair and make-up, but at this year's Grammy Awards we saw her take things down a notch with a more natural look.
Her grown up reinvention allows her natural beauty
to shine through, so if you're a less-is-more kind of girl, make like Ri-Ri and play to your strengths.
Rihanna has great cheekbones and has accentuated their shape with some clever contouring.
Edel Finn Laura Mercier
Make-up artist at Urban Retreat says: "Contouring can look natural by using brown shades of bronzing powder. Be realistic with your skin tone, don't go too dark with bronzing powder as it can be a give away that your makeup is to heavily applied.
"Look for lighter bronzers to contour if you are fairer skinned. Laura Mercier's Dune Bronze (£26.00) is very good for this. If you are darker try her Matte Bronze
(£26.00). Also invest in a good shape brush Laura Mercier's Angled Cheek colour brush (£37.00) is a great buy."
To copy Rihanna's tawny eye make-up
go for a natural palette like Urban Decay's Naked2 Palette
(£36.00) which has all shades from taupe to champagne, perfect for creating a naturally flawless look.
For barely there lipstick
we love Becca Cosmetics, their Sheer Tint Lip Colour
(£22.00) hydrates lips while giving them a subtle blush of colour.
