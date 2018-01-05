Red carpet hair and beauty: Kelly Osbourne
Red carpet hair and beauty: Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne's quirky style reinventions never cease to excite the sofeminine fashion and beauty team.
For the Oscars she got it spot on, her lilac grey hair has got us tempted to dye our barnets a lavender hue while her bright orange lips and catflick eyeliner have convinced us that when it comes to Osbourne style, the more is more approach always works.
Copy Kelly's glowing skin with a little help from Paul & Joe's Pearl Foundation Primer
(£23.50) - when pumped the pearls transform into a shimmering gel that gives a subtle shine and radiance to your skin.
To keep your skin firm and plumped like Kelly's get your hands on Elemis' Papaya Enzyme Peel
(£28.60) which brightens, smoothes and clarifies your skin. Simply leave this on for 15 minutes and wash off - it's like a facial in a bottle.
The catflick eyeliner
look works really well on Kelly, and can be recreated with Rimmel's Glam Eyes Professional Waterproof Eyeliner
(£5.49)which is a breeze to apply.
For loud mouth lips and bright eyes, Barry M have all the colour impact you could wish for. Their Lip Paint in 151
(£4.49) should have your pout looking neon bright, while their Dazzle Dust in Yellow
(£4.50) is just the ticket and will work best with green and brown eyes.
We can't wait to see what look Kelly goes for next!
|
|
|
|For shimmering skin
|For a flawless complexion
|For bold eyes