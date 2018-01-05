>
>
Red carpet hair and beauty
  
Red carpet hair and beauty: Kelly Osbourne

Red carpet hair and beauty: Kelly Osbourne


Red carpet hair and beauty: Kelly Osbourne 

Kelly Osbourne's quirky style reinventions never cease to excite the sofeminine fashion and beauty team.

For the Oscars she got it spot on, her lilac grey hair has got us tempted to dye our barnets a lavender hue while her bright orange lips and catflick eyeliner have convinced us that when it comes to Osbourne style, the more is more approach always works.

Copy Kelly's glowing skin with a little help from Paul & Joe's Pearl Foundation Primer (£23.50) - when pumped the pearls transform into a shimmering gel that gives a subtle shine and radiance to your skin. 

To keep your skin firm and plumped like Kelly's get your hands on Elemis' Papaya Enzyme Peel (£28.60) which brightens, smoothes and clarifies your skin. Simply leave this on for 15 minutes and wash off - it's like a facial in a bottle.

The catflick eyeliner look works really well on Kelly, and can be recreated with Rimmel's Glam Eyes Professional Waterproof Eyeliner (£5.49)which is a breeze to apply. 

For loud mouth lips and bright eyes, Barry M have all the colour impact you could wish for. Their Lip Paint in 151 (£4.49) should have your pout looking neon bright, while their Dazzle Dust in Yellow (£4.50) is just the ticket and will work best with green and brown eyes. 

We can't wait to see what look Kelly goes for next!

- Red carpet hair and beauty: Kelly Osbourne
For shimmering skin For a flawless complexion For bold eyes 



06/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Red carpet hair and beauty
Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         