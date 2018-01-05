- Red carpet hair and beauty: Rooney Mara

>
Rooney Mara has got her own brand of quirky, fragile beauty, and at the Oscars she wowed the crowds with her brave blunt fringe and big lashes.

Celebrity hair dresser Jason Cocking, Salon Director at Lisa Shepherd says: "Rooney Mara cuts a far more contemporary edge with this bold sharp fringe. With cheek bones to die for - she really pulls this off."

Groomed brows and separated lashes are the key elements to nailing this flapper girl look.

To keep brows tidy invest in an eyebrow brush like Max Factor's Eyebrow Groomer with lash comb (£5.11), Caroline Barnes, make-up artist says: "Use the bristled side of the brush to brush eyebrows in the direction of hair growth. Then, glide comb  through lashes to remove excess mascara, leaving your lashes looking long, lovely and clump-free."

For maximum impact lashes you can't go wrong with Guerlain's G Noir mascara (£35.00), or for a more budget friendly option Rimmel's Lash Accelerator mascara also works wonders. 

For a red lip with staying power go for Gosh's Velvet Touch lipstick in Lambada (£6.49) and voila - Rooney Mara style sorted. 

06/03/2012
