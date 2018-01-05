>
Red carpet hair and beauty: Katy Perry  

Katy Perry has a red carpet style all of her own and never disappoints when it comes to her daring make-up.

While we're not so keen on her blue 'do, Katy Perry knows how to work bold colours to her advantage.

If you're into your beauty colour blocking make like Katy and try a temporary dye like Blue Velvet from Fudge Paintbox (£7.70), it'll work best on lighter hair, but proceed with caution as it will take a while to wash out.

For sickly sweet lips try Beauty UK Lipstick (£3.49) in 'Innocent' - their lipstick is enhanced with a minty freshness so every time you top up your pout you'll smell ever more kissable.

Katy never matches her brows to her barnet, but always ensures that they're in perfect shape. If you're too scared to get them threaded professionally, you can still get a good result with Blink's brow pencils (£13.00) which come in every essential shade.

And as for that fault free skin, try Benefit's Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow Foundation (£24.50) which builds light to medium coverage while allowing your skin to breathe, available in shops from April 12th.

