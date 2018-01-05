Red carpet hair and beauty: Jessie J

Jessie J isn't afraid to mix it up. For her BRIT Awards outfit she ditched her trademark playsuits and angular bob and made waves with cascading curls and glossy locks, and vampy make up Jessie J's is a strong look and won't work on everyone, but if you have the features to pull this off then her overloaded make-up look can be a knock out.We love the strong brows and huge lashes. If you're shy of false lashes then go for an extreme volumising mascara like Boujois Volumizer Mascara (£11.00) which has a two step process of separating lashes then dramatising them with excess volume.For strong scouse brows invest in a soft brow pencil like Dior's Powder Eyebrow Pencil with Brush (£14.85) which creates natural looking definition.Jessie's curls may have happened with a host of help from stylists but to make the most of your own natural curl Aveda's Be Curly Curl Shampoo and Conditioner are well worth the spend.Full of botanicals they boost shine and give your curls bounce and flounce. Just how we like 'em.