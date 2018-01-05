Red carpet hair and beauty: Florence Welsh
Florence Welsh knows how to do seventies style chic and get it right every time. As well as debuting a fringe free look, Florence also showed off a beautiful deep auburn colour at The BRIT awards.
Get Florence's ethereal complexion with sheer textures and gilded tones. Try applying Lavera Natural Liquid Foundation
(£11.90) with your finger tips to create a fresh and effortless glow then apply Lavera Beautiful Mineral Eyeshadow in Golden Beige
(£9.50) for a wash of gold over the eyes.
