Red carpet hair and beauty: Florence Welsh 

Florence Welsh knows how to do seventies style chic and get it right every time. As well as debuting a fringe free look, Florence also showed off a beautiful deep auburn colour at The BRIT awards.

Get Florence's ethereal complexion with sheer textures and gilded tones. Try applying Lavera Natural Liquid Foundation (£11.90) with your finger tips to create a fresh and effortless glow then apply Lavera Beautiful Mineral Eyeshadow in Golden Beige (£9.50) for a wash of gold over the eyes.

Florence's brown eye make-up really complements her new hair colour. Get the look with 17 Perfect Definition Eye Liner (£2.89) which really is a treat to use and has the added benefit of being super cheap.

And for that English Rose pout treat yourself to a little bit of luxury - By Terry's Rose de Lacque lip gloss (£29.00) in Rose Candide is rich in pigment and gives a sophisticated shine to your lips.
06/03/2012
