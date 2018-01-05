>
Red carpet hair and beauty
Jennifer Lopez is a pro when it comes to red carpet hair and beauty, and she didn't disappoint at the Oscars this year.

Her ballet bun, bronzed make up and smoky eye are all classic looks and while she's not doing anything new, she's proof that playing it safe can still make an impact.

Get her smoky eye look with Dior's 3 Coleurs Palette (£28.50), made especially for this type of smouldering look. With the perfect eyeshadow trio this little box of tricks will see you through many a night out.

We always adore how J-Lo makes the most of her almond eye shape - and using catflick eyeliner and false lashes helps to open her eyes up even more making them look even larger.

When it comes to false lashes we depend on AH Francis for a Hollywood finish. Their 'Hollywood Flare' False Lashes (£5.95) are super long but very fine, meaning you'll get wide awake Bambi eyes, not drag queen smut.

Mimic her glowing complexion with a light bronzer like Benefit's Bronze & Highlight Duo (£21.50) and for those glossy lips, we love Burts Bees Super Shiney Lip Gloss in Sweet Pink, which adds a touch of colour and hydrates your pout with almond oil.


