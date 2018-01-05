>
Hair care
Have salon gorgeous hair at home
  
Styling tips from Remington: Flirty curls
Styling tips from Remington: Flirty curls


The ‘Do’: Curls     

There's nothing more girly than fabulous flirty curls, and whether they're wavy, touseled or highly styled they're a great way to change your look.

How to create gorgeous curls:

1. Massage a generous amount of heat protection spray and conditioning mousse into wet hair and rough dry using your hairdryer, until bone dry.

2. Using a curling wand section the hair and take a piece about an inch thick whilst clipping the rest up.

3. With this piece of hair wind round the barrel of the curling wand from root to tip, and hold for 10 - 15 seconds to create tight curls.

4. The time the hair is held against the barrel can be varied to give different types of curl, for example, 5 seconds to give loose waves, 20 seconds for spiral curls.

5. Use your fingers to brush through and separate curls creating large, bouncy ringlets.

SoFeminine loves:

GHD's  Thermal Protector Spray defends your hair against damage which can be caused by regular heat styling, it deflects heat and protects the hair shaft, and is also available for different hair types. It makes your hair feel super soft too!

Left:

The Remington Pearl Curling Wand - £24.99

Available from Argos.

21/08/2010
