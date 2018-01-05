In this article







Remington hair tips: How to blow dry your hair like a pro

The ‘Do’: The Blow-dry



A professional blow dry is the ultimate way to polish your look and give yourself a real boost. There's an art to the perfect blow dry so read on carefully!



How to blow dry your hair



1. Massage a generous amount of volumising mousse into wet hair and rough dry with your head upside down using your hairdryer to create volume.



2. Using your hairdryer, blow dry your hair straight with a natural bristle brush, spritzing with a shine enhancer for gorgeous glossy hair.



3. Section the hair and take a piece about an inch thick whilst clipping the rest up.



4. With this piece of hair pull the brush through and hold at the ends for movement.



5. Use your fingers to brush through and add volume at the roots.



SoFeminine loves:



A good quality hairbrush is an investment you won't regret and we love Kent hairbrushes. They have a great selection of natural bristle brushes which will help make any blow dry styling a breeze. The company has been around for over 200 years and offer dependable brushes you can rely on - affordably priced too.



Left:



Remington Pearl Pro Ionic Dryer - £34.99



Available from Boots.





