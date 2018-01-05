In this article







Remington styling tips: how to straighten hair

The ‘Do’: Straight and Sleek



Straightening your hair is a sure fire way to show off glossy locks. These expert tips from Remington show how to straighten like a pro.



How to straighten your hair like a pro



1. Massage a generous amount of heat protection spray into wet hair and dry using your hairdryer until bone dry.



2. Using your straighteners, adjust the temperature to suit your hair type and texture (If your hair is fine, don't put it on too high).



3. Section the hair and take a piece about an inch thick whilst clipping the rest up.



4. Take this piece of hair, and pull the straighteners through slowly, twisting at the ends so that your hair frames your face.



5. Do one section at a time and take extra care straightening the sections at the back.



SoFeminine loves:



To have any chance of achieving the sleek sophisticated look you're going to need some proper hair section clips which at the very least will make you look like a pro. Section your hair simply with these clips from Marks & Spencer.



We also love the new Remington Pearl Straighteners, (pictured) which have a shimmering pearl coating on the ceramic plates to leave your hair extra silky. They heat up in only 10 seconds and you can adjust the temperature making them super easy to use. Frizz won't stand a chance.



Remington Pearl Straighteners - £79.99



Available from Argos



