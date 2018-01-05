In this article











The best new hair tools

The Yogi Hair Wand isn't a new Hair tool revelation but if you haven't tried this Hair wonder yet then you need it in your life.



Once you've figured out how to use it you can create big curls, small twirls, soft waves or tousled locks. It's the one stop tool for all your curling needs.



Plus it's quick and easy to use and the curls really hold.



It heats up in seconds and comes with a protective hand glove so you can work with the wand without getting scorched.



The Yogi Hair Wand comes in different sizes too so if you're a fan of tighter curls the regular wand is perfect, but if you prefer looser curls then try their fat barrel wands instead. So diverse!



Yogi Hair Wand

RRP: £64.95

Available from YogiHairWand



