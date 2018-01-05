>
Hair care
The best new hair tools
  
The best new hair tools
The best new hair tools


Did you know you can create curls using just your hairdryer?

It has to be the right hairdryer of course - which is why the Total Hair Experts Pump Up The Volume Diffuser Dryer is one of our new best barnet buddies.

This diffuser hairdryer gives big curls that hold their shape withou frizz - and delivers a professional touch for a high street price.

It's made with ionic ceramic technology and tourmaline to reduce static and calm frizz, with a high shine finish on straight or curly looks.

The powerful 2000w airflow has a gentle side when paired with the diffuser to add greater volume and enhanced definition to curls so you can create big bouncy Hair at home.

Pump Up The Volume Diffuser Dryer 
RRP: £34.94 
Available from Tesco

