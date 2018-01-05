The best new hair tools
Straighteners and curling tongs are all very well but sometimes we just need a softer touch for our hair. It's delicate stuff you know.
That's why the Babyliss Big Hair Hot Air Styler is a winner - it does your barnet so many favours in one simple step.
Essentially this is a hot air brush - but it rotates which helps to add volume and fullness to your roots, shine to your lengths and a soft curl to your ends.
It has a built-in hairdryer effect too and can be used on all hair types. It's perfect for giving full fringes a salon look, and for tidying up long hair to look super styled at the ends.
Babyliss Big Hair Hot Air Styler
RRP: £45.94
Available from The Health Counter