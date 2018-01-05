In this article











The best new hair tools

Straighteners and curling tongs are all very well but sometimes we just need a softer touch for our hair. It's delicate stuff you know.



That's why the Babyliss Big Hair Hot Air Styler is a winner - it does your barnet so many favours in one simple step.



Essentially this is a hot air brush - but it rotates which helps to add volume and fullness to your roots, shine to your lengths and a soft curl to your ends.



It has a built-in hairdryer effect too and can be used on all hair types. It's perfect for giving full fringes a salon look, and for tidying up long hair to look super styled at the ends.



Babyliss Big Hair Hot Air Styler

RRP: £45.94

Available from The Health Counter







