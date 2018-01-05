>
>
>
Hair care
The best new hair tools
  
The best new hair tools
In this article

The best new hair tools


Straighteners and curling tongs are all very well but sometimes we just need a softer touch for our hair. It's delicate stuff you know.

That's why the Babyliss Big Hair Hot Air Styler is a winner - it does your barnet so many favours in one simple step.

Essentially this is a hot air brush - but it rotates which helps to add volume and fullness to your roots, shine to your lengths and a soft curl to your ends.

It has a built-in hairdryer effect too and can be used on all hair types. It's perfect for giving full fringes a salon look, and for tidying up long hair to look super styled at the ends.

Babyliss Big Hair Hot Air Styler
RRP: £45.94
Available from The Health Counter

15/01/2013
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Article Plan The best new hair tools
Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         