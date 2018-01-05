>
Hair care
The best new hair tools
One thing we don't like about hair tools is how they can give your hair a hard time. That's why we were excited to discover the hair Therapy range from Nicky Clarke Electricals.

Their hair Therapy Digital Tong promotes hair health by helping to lock in the moisture in your hair and leaving it in the best condition possible, while still giving you a style to be proud of.

The Digital Tong has a choice of seven heat settings which means you're in control of how hot you go - the maximum temperature is 220˚C!

One other thing we love about these tongs? They have a 60 minute auto shut off - no more running back to the house after setting off to work to check you turned everything off!

Hair Therapy Digital Tong
RRP: £19.99
Available from Nicky Clarke

15/01/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
