The best new hair tools
We're all girls on the go these days whether we're heading out after the office, staying over at our boyfriend's house or heading off to a meeting - but having good hair at all times is something that we all want but can't always have.
Not any more. The new Phil Smith mini hair straightener is a dinky hair tool that fits easily into your handbag - meaning sleek locks are easier than ever to achieve.
These straighteners heat up in 3 minutes and it comes with a tangle free swivel cord too which makes styling a breeze. Our new handbag must have!
Phil Smith straighteners
RRP: £9.99
Available from Sainsbury's