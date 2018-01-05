The BRIT Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
The BRIT Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
You'd be wrong if you thought the BRITs are all the music - for us they're also a celebration of British style and British barnets.
That's why we've pulled together our favourite hairstyles
from last night's event - of the Brit stars that constantly push their hairstyles
to the next level - all while making music we couldn't survive our commute without.
From Emeli Sandé's perfect quiff to Perrie Edward's purple hair
and Paloma Faith
's fireball frizz - British music makers are forever pushing the boundaries of acceptable popstar hairstyles
.
So here's our round up of the best BRIT Award barnets - plus tips on how to make them your very own...