>
>
>
Hair Trends

The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles

 
The BRIT Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
In this article
The BRIT Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles

The BRIT Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles

You'd be wrong if you thought the BRITs are all the music - for us they're also a celebration of British style and British barnets.

That's why we've pulled together our favourite hairstyles from last night's event - of the Brit stars that constantly push their hairstyles to the next level - all while making music we couldn't survive our commute without.

From Emeli Sandé's perfect quiff to Perrie Edward's purple hair and Paloma Faith's fireball frizz - British music makers are forever pushing the boundaries of acceptable popstar hairstyles.

So here's our round up of the best BRIT Award barnets - plus tips on how to make them your very own...

21/02/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         