>
>
>
Hair Trends
The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
  
The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
In this article

The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles


Little Mixer Perrie Edwards went purple recently - and we have to say the lavender hue really suits her skin tone.

- The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
We love the floral headband too - so romantic!

If you're keen to get one for yourself just head to Rock N Rose whose statement head pieces have been worn by stars like Pixie Lott and Whitney Port to name but a few.

Plus with summer around the corner a vibrant hair shade always looks great when accessorised to the max - more is more in this case!

Bernadette Oversized Floral Crown 
RRP: £32.00
Available from Rock N Rose

21/02/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Jessica Albas maternity styleHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         