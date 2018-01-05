The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles

>
Hair Trends
If you followed London Fashion Week for just one nanosecond then Jourdan Dunn is already on your radar. This beauty was everywhere. And last night she presented an award at the BRITs - as if walking at LFW wasn't glam enough.

We adore her flat ironed hair - super sleek and straight is where it's at this season, so copy cat her look simply invest in a decent pair of straightening irons.

We've just discovered Nicky Clarke's Mayfair Collection Salon Pro Straightener which has a built in comb to make sure you get a professional finish every time.

But you'll also need the right products too - using a protective serum or hair cream is essential. Award winning stylist Paul Falltrick says: “If you want to rock poker straight locks, preparation is key!"

He recommends Matrix Total Results Leave-in Cream to ensure hair is prepped enough for a super sleek blow dry.


Matrix Total Results Sleek Blow Down Leave-in Cream
RRP: £9.56
Available from WantTheLook

21/02/2013
