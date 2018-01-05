The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles

>
Paloma Faith makes her own style rules and at the BRITs she decided you can never have too much bling.

With a crystal embellished dress, big gem earrings and a sparkly hair clip Paloma was determined to shine - and shine she did.

We've long been fans of her Audrey Hepburn blonde streak and her firecracker hair colour - it's a statement look that really suits her.

If you want to get an updo like Paloma celebrity stylist Asgar Saboo says: "Begin by sectioning hair to the desired side and create small sections starting from the back. Ensure you use a small barrel heated curling tong protecting the hair with a heat protective spray before use.

"Start by taking a small section from the back, wrap it around the tong, secure it tightly and remove it after a few seconds hold.

"Repeat these steps once all the sections have been completed. Apply a small amount of hair styling product for a smoother and shiny finish."

Then simply pin up in to a cascade of volumised curls and secure with your bling hair piece of choice.




21/02/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Latest… 05/01/2018
