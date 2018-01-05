In this article

















The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles

London girl Jessie Ware is one of our favourite new artists to burst onto the British music scene. We were pretty gutted when Emeli Sande scored the British Female category over Jess, but still - this girl is definitely going places.



Her dark hair was super glossy for the BRIT awards and we love the cute side twist- so simple to do!



But if you want a high shine factor like Jessie we recommend Kerastase Elixir Instensive Shine Ritual which is a double action leave in conditioning treatment that you can use on your hair to boost shine and condition.







