Hair Trends
The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
  
The BRIT Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
The BRIT Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles


She may not be British but Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts is a new addition to the nation's sweetheart list.

The Dancing On Ice judge and I'm A Celebrity finalist looked all kinds of stunning with a squashy top knot pinned loosely in place.

Asgar says: "This cool, effortless look can be achieved by sectioning the front part of your hair and braiding into a French plait.

Once you have plaited the hair to the crown of the head, hold taught and secure with grips and hairspray. Including the remaining hair from the end of the plait, gather the hair from behind and create the highest ponytail that you can (adjusting height to suit your preference).

Secure with a hair band and then begin teasing the hair with a comb. Once you have achieved enough volume, wrap the hair around the hair band into a bun and secure this firmly with hair grips. Then finish with hairspray!"



21/02/2013
21/02/2013
