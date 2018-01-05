>
Hair Trends
The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
  
Little Mix gal Leigh Anne Pinnock looks great with a rockabilly set of curls and a silk tie.

To copy her style Asgar says: "This style will work well on bobbed or shoulder length hair. Prep the hair well with a deep conditioner to achieve the shine that Leigh Anne has.

Tease the hair to achieve the desired volume. Using small velcro rollers, roll the hair towards the face and secure in place."

If you want to get these deep set curls then you have to have some time to spare - Asgar suggests leaving the hair to set for an hour. After then, he says to take small four inch width sections from the back and secure with grips towards the top of the head.

"The important thing with this hair style is to sculpt the hair with your fingers where need be. The hair accessory is the big ‘must have’ and has been spotted all over the catwalk this LFW - Leigh Anne wears it really well!"


We totes agree!

21/02/2013
Hair Trends
Latest… 05/01/2018
