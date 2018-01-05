In this article

















The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles

Last but by no means least is Jesy Nelson whose Hollywood style waves were dangerously sexy.



Celeb stylist Mark Hill says: "To get this star style start with Dirty Little Stop Out Volumising Dry Shampoo to add texture."



To achieve these sexy waves he suggests starting with a large section of hair and spraying it with a heat protective spray before working on it with a hair wand.



"Wrap hair spirally around the barrle of a wave wand from the eye level downwards. Hold each curl for a few seconds before releasing."



Then it's up to you to pick a side to sweep your curls to and work the look with a pout to be proud of!



