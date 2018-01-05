>
Hair Trends
The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles
The Brit Awards Barnets 2013: The best hairstyles


Last but by no means least is Jesy Nelson whose Hollywood style waves were dangerously sexy.

Celeb stylist Mark Hill says: "To get this star style start with Dirty Little Stop Out Volumising Dry Shampoo to add texture."

To achieve these sexy waves he suggests starting with a large section of hair and spraying it with a heat protective spray before working on it with a hair wand.

"Wrap hair spirally around the barrle of a wave wand from the eye level downwards. Hold each curl for a few seconds before releasing."

Then it's up to you to pick a side to sweep your curls to and work the look with a pout to be proud of!



21/02/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Latest… 05/01/2018
