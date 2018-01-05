>
>
>
Hair Trends

Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops

 
Our top celebs with short hairstyles
In this article
Our top celebs with short hairstyles

Our top celebs with short hair styles

We love a good 'do around here, and right now we're crazy about short hair styles. We've been checking out our fave celebrities for inspiration, and it turns out they're all about the short too: woo!

Short hair styles are fab because they can work on any face. Whether you've got an oval face (jealous), square jaw, strong cheek bones or anything in between there's a short hairstyle out there for you.

To top it off, short hair styles are super low maintenance. Ten extra minutes in bed you say? YES PLEASE!

And where better to get inspiration from than celeb land? From Miley Cyrus' new shaved 'n punky style to Halle Berry's perpetually stylish crop, celebrities know how to pull off short hair styles with a bang.

So sit back and enjoy the cream of the crops...
Beauty Editor
23/04/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         