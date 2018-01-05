Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops

In this article























Our top celebs with short hairstyles



Our top celebs with short hair styles We love a good 'do around here, and right now we're crazy about







To top it off, short



And where better to get inspiration from than celeb land? From



So sit back and enjoy the cream of the crops...

We love a good 'do around here, and right now we're crazy about short hair styles . We've been checking out our fave celebrities for inspiration, and it turns out they're all about the short too: woo! Short hair styles are fab because they can work on any face. Whether you've got an oval face (jealous), square jaw, strong cheek bones or anything in between there's a short hairstyle out there for you.To top it off, short hair styles are super low maintenance. Ten extra minutes in bed you say? YES PLEASE!And where better to get inspiration from than celeb land? From Miley Cyrus ' new shaved 'n punky style to Halle Berry 's perpetually stylish crop, celebrities know how to pull off short hair styles with a bang.So sit back and enjoy the cream of the crops...