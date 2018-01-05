In this article























Miley Cyrus short hair style

Ex-Disney darling Miley Cyrus shocked us all when she chopped of her trademark tresses in favour of a super edgy shaved undercut.



We love the longer layers at the front which stop the look from becoming too hard.



We think it gives her a cooler edge and certainly makes her stand out from the crowd.



So if you're bored of your



Wonder what fiancee



Oval faces. If you're lucky enough to have an oval face feel free to go wild with your hair styles and most things will suit.


