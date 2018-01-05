Miley Cyrus short hair style
Ex-Disney darling Miley Cyrus shocked us all when she chopped of her trademark tresses in favour of a super edgy shaved undercut.
We love the longer layers at the front which stop the look from becoming too hard.
We think it gives her a cooler edge and certainly makes her stand out from the crowd.
So if you're bored of your long hair
and want to look edgy fast
feel free to try but be warned: it's not for the faint-hearted.
Wonder what Liam Hemsworth
will think to his new punky fiancee?
Works best for: Oval faces. If you're lucky enough to have an oval face feel free to go wild with your hair styles and most things will suit.