>
>
>
Hair Trends
Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops
  
Emma Watson short hair style
In this article

Emma Watson short hair style


Emma Watson made the decision to go short back in 2010 and has so far been a dedicated devotee to the pixie crop.

The super crop really makes the most of Emma's natural beauty and is certainly a big change from frizzy haired Hermione Granger!

She told Marie Claire: "It was quite symbolic for me. It's very short; it was buzzed at the back and on the sides. And it's really liberating that I can walk out without thinking about it."

We're lovin' her low maintenance high trend crop, top marks Miss Granger!

Works best for: Oval or heart shaped faces. This super short , super sleek cut could risk looking harsh on the wrong face - you have to have the jaw line and cheek bones to pull it off.
Beauty Editor
23/04/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         