Emma Watson short hair style

Emma Watson made the decision to go short back in 2010 and has so far been a dedicated devotee to the pixie crop.



The super crop really makes the most of Emma's natural beauty and is certainly a big change from frizzy haired Hermione Granger!



She told Marie Claire: "It was quite symbolic for me. It's very short; it was buzzed at the back and on the sides. And it's really liberating that I can walk out without thinking about it."



We're lovin' her low maintenance high trend crop, top marks Miss Granger!



Works best for: Oval or heart shaped faces. This super short , super sleek cut could risk looking harsh on the wrong face - you have to have the jaw line and cheek bones to pull it off.