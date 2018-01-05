Michelle Williams short hair style

'My Week With Marilyn' actress Michelle Williams totally rocks her signature elfin look.



The key to make it look fab is volumising it around the crown to stop it looking flat and boyish.



Pictured here at the 'Take This Waltz' premier in New York, Michelle teams her classic cropped hair with delicate make-up for a flawless finish. We approve!



Works best for: High foreheads. If you have plenty of forehead, go for a crop with a long layered fringe to balance your features.

