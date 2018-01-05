>
>
>
Hair Trends
Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops
  
Michelle Williams short hair style
In this article

Michelle Williams short hair style


'My Week With Marilyn' actress Michelle Williams totally rocks her signature elfin look.

The key to make it look fab is volumising it around the crown to stop it looking flat and boyish.

Pictured here at the 'Take This Waltz' premier in New York, Michelle teams her classic cropped hair with delicate make-up for a flawless finish. We approve!

Works best for: High foreheads. If you have plenty of forehead, go for a crop with a long layered fringe to balance your features.


Beauty Editor
23/04/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less time100 baby names fit for a royal
Foods that you can easily grow at homeMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         