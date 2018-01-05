>
>
>
Hair Trends
Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops
  
Anne Hathaway short hair style
In this article

Anne Hathaway short hair style


Anne Hathaway has come a long way since her Princess Diaries days, and so too has her hair.

She went short for her role as Fantine in 'Les Miserables,' but despite it being her own idea she told the Daily Mail: "'I wasn’t expecting [cutting my hair] to be a big deal. It was my idea to do it, since it was something the character did... [But then] I realised I couldn’t take it back.

Appearing on Live! With Kelly today, Anne added: '[I was reduced to] a mental patient level of crying... I was inconsolable.'

Calm down Anne, it doesn't look that bad!

Works best for: Super short pixie crops work best on those with heart shaped faces. Avoid if you've got particularly kinky, unruly hair as it'll be a nightmare to style.
Beauty Editor
23/04/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         