Anne Hathaway short hair style

Anne Hathaway has come a long way since her Princess Diaries days, and so too has her hair.



She went short for her role as Fantine in 'Les Miserables,' but despite it being her own idea she told the Daily Mail: "'I wasn’t expecting [cutting my hair] to be a big deal. It was my idea to do it, since it was something the character did... [But then] I realised I couldn’t take it back.



Appearing on Live! With Kelly today, Anne added: '[I was reduced to] a mental patient level of crying... I was inconsolable.'



Calm down Anne, it doesn't look that bad!



Works best for: Super short pixie crops work best on those with heart shaped faces. Avoid if you've got particularly kinky, unruly hair as it'll be a nightmare to style.