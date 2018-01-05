Agyness Deyn short hair style

British model Agyness Deyn has had a long lasting affair with short hair.



On her Wikipedia page she's quoted as saying: "I’ve had short hair since I was 13, and when I was 17, I had a skinhead."



Agyness may be addicted to pixie crops and gamine looks, but lately the model has been experimenting with a face framing bob. We think it looks super cute - less high fashion, but striking nonetheless.



Works best for: Sqaure faces. When it comes to square faces it's all about softening the edges. This would also look great if you've got a bit of natural wave.

