Hair Trends
Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops
  
Agyness Deyn short hair style
In this article

British model Agyness Deyn has had a long lasting affair with short hair.

On her Wikipedia page she's quoted as saying: "I’ve had short hair since I was 13, and when I was 17, I had a skinhead."

Agyness may be addicted to pixie crops and gamine looks, but lately the model has been experimenting with a face framing bob. We think it looks super cute - less high fashion, but striking nonetheless.

Works best for: Sqaure faces. When it comes to square faces it's all about softening the edges. This would also look great if you've got a bit of natural wave.


23/04/2013
