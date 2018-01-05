>
>
>
Hair Trends
Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops
  
Carey Mulligan short hair style
In this article

Carey Mulligan short hair style


Carey Mulligan isn't afraid to change things up in the hair department, she's had long hair, brown hair, blonde hair, bobs, crops and everything in between.

She's also a master at the quiff, as she shows here at the Metropolitan Gala.

We love all her quirky little styling tricks to keep short hair from looking dull. Well done Carey!

Works best for: Round faces. If you've got a round face trying adding a little volume by way of a quiff, the extra height will elongate your face.


Beauty Editor
23/04/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         