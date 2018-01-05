Carey Mulligan short hair style

Carey Mulligan isn't afraid to change things up in the hair department, she's had long hair, brown hair, blonde hair, bobs, crops and everything in between.



She's also a master at the quiff, as she shows here at the Metropolitan Gala.



We love all her quirky little styling tricks to keep short hair from looking dull. Well done Carey!



Works best for: Round faces. If you've got a round face trying adding a little volume by way of a quiff, the extra height will elongate your face.