Victoria Beckham short hair style

From popstar starlet to WAG to fashionista, Victoria Beckham's been on a long journey through celeb land and her hair has changed every step of the way.



She told Glamour magazine her extensions made her "look too much like a footballer's wife" which is why she chopped them off and thus made famous: the pob (an asymmetrical and graduated bob).



Back in 2009 she went gone one step further and opted for an even shorter style to match her edgier prominence in fashion-land.



Works best for: This is a super flattering style that should suit most people - providing you have a chin. It is highly textured to give volume and a bit of height and the feathered fringe keeps things soft.

