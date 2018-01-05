>
Hair Trends
Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops
  
Victoria Beckham short hair style
From popstar starlet to WAG to fashionista, Victoria Beckham's been on a long journey through celeb land and her hair has changed every step of the way.

She told Glamour magazine her extensions made her "look too much like a footballer's wife" which is why she chopped them off and thus made famous: the pob (an asymmetrical and graduated bob).

Back in 2009 she went gone one step further and opted for an even shorter style to match her edgier prominence in fashion-land.

Works best for: This is a super flattering style that should suit most people - providing you have a chin. It is highly textured to give volume and a bit of height and the feathered fringe keeps things soft.


23/04/2013
