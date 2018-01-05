Renee Zellweger short hair style

From boring Bridget to sleek brown tresses to a super short blonde bob, Renee Zellweger has tried and tested many a hair 'do.



But it's this lightly feathered blonde bob we're coveting at the moment. The hair hits her jaw at just the right length and the soft fringe works perfectly on her.



With rumours of a third Bridget Jones in the pipeline though, who knows, she might have to dig out those bunny ears again!



Works best for: Thin or long faces. A short bob that finishes above the jaw line will add a splash of width to a long, thin face and make it appear fuller.



Be sure to get the styling right to avoid looking like a page boy...