Halle Berry short hair style

The Halle Berry we all know and love has soft, spiky, short hair and totally rocks it.



She's flirted with a few other styles, but she always comes back to this tried and tested do.



Why? It suits her face perfectly and the careful texturing adds a playful element to her overall look, stopping it from looking too harsh.



We're lovin' the slightly messy look she was seen sporting at a charity gala in Beverly Hills earlier this year.



Works best for: The brave! If you don't mind having more face than hair, then this is for you.