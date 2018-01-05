Frankie Sandford short hair style

Frankie Sandford shot to fame with girl-band The Saturdays and ever since we've been a teeny bit obsessed with her hair.



Her asymmetrical crop with a tonne of volume is set off perfectly with the massive side swept fringe.



Plus the deliciously dark brown suits her skin tone down to the ground.



But if you wanna try this one out, a can (or two) of hairspray would be a good bet.



Works best for: High foreheads. A mega volumised, thick fringe like this will minimise a high forehead and draw attention to your peepers instead.