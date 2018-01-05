>
>
>
Hair Trends
Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops
  
Frankie Sandford short hair style
In this article

Frankie Sandford short hair style


Frankie Sandford shot to fame with girl-band The Saturdays and ever since we've been a teeny bit obsessed with her hair.

Her asymmetrical crop with a tonne of volume is set off perfectly with the massive side swept fringe.

Plus the deliciously dark brown suits her skin tone down to the ground.

But if you wanna try this one out, a can (or two) of hairspray would be a good bet.

Works best for: High foreheads. A mega volumised, thick fringe like this will minimise a high forehead and draw attention to your peepers instead.
Beauty Editor
23/04/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNew celebrity couples
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         