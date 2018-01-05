>
Our top celebs with short hairstyles: Cream of the crops
  
Charlize Theron short hair crop
Charlize Theron short hair crop


Charlize Theron has been part of the pixie crop pack for a little while now, and her blonde barnet is really doing it for us.

She stepped out at the GLAAD Media Awards with her hair swept up in chopping layers giving her look a sense of playfulness that we can't get enough of.

We think this super short do really shows off her perfect cheekbones and flawless skin.

Works best for: Those with fine features and killer cheekbones. There's no hiding any facial flaws with this gamine look so if you're a natural beauty then go for it!
Beauty Editor
23/04/2013
