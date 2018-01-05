|
Tulisa dyes her hair blonde!CHECK. IT. OUT. Tulisa has gone from sexy jet black to babalicious beachy blonde. And what a transformation!
Tulisa has left the dark side and has just unleashed a peroxide blonde mane - and doesn't she look fierce?
And no wonder - the star has just won her High Court case against her ex boyf, Justin Edwards, also known as MC Ultra. Her ex confessed to leaking footage of Tulisa performing a sex act - something he originally denied doing.
Winning her sex tape court case, starting her second season on The X Factor and topping FHM's 100 Sexiest Women in the World 2012 - it's been a big year for Tulisa.
And with this new barnet it looks like Tulisa's not scared of anything. Going from brunette to blonde is a major undertaking - but Tulisa pulls it off with style.
