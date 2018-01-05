Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo

|
Updos | How to achieve the perfect Updos
Updo ideas: Step by step updo hairstylesWhether it’s a sexy chignon, outrageous top knot or classical French twist, updos are everywhere this season and we for one want to know how to do them!
We talked to Andy Smith Artistic Director of John Carne Group and stylist extraordinaire who says, "stunning updos are not just perfect for the party season, they're also having their own fashion moment with everyone from Chanel to Christopher Kane chanelling their own interpretation."
But we've all had that moment of realisation; wondering why your hairstyle doesn't look like that woman's on the telly - the one with those beautiful shiny locks effortlessly tied up with out a strand out of place...
Put those thoughts behind you!
Although the updos that you see on the catwalks and celebs might look difficult, many can be achieved simply once you have a little bit of know-how.
That's why we've put together some step-by-step guides and tips from the best of Britain's salons and stylists.
So whether you want to look like the sophisticated power princess in the office, the diva fit for the red carpet or a smouldering sex-kitten in the bedroom we've got a stylish updo guide for everyone.
What are you waiting for? Read on and unleash that inner diva!
Image © Jamie Stevens
Maria Bell
16/05/2013
