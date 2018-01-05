>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for long hair: Sleek ponytail
Join the ponyclub

We've always been a fan of a ponytail but we never knew they could look this good!

A poker straight power pony is the perfect statement piece and can really play up to the fetish trends that are hot this season.

We talked to Kenna, the Creative Ambassador at ghd to get her to share her secrets with us!!

How to:

1. Divide off a section of hair at the front of the head and pull the rest of the hair back into a ponytail, keeping the sides tight.

2. Tease the front section then fix it to a brush to keep it compact.

3. Pull this back over the head and pin around the base of the ponytail for a clean, unbroken line.

4. Time to get the straighteners out and iron down the pony curving the styler as you go to create a natural bend.

5. Massage the sides with your fingers to encourage flyways.

And there you have it- the perfect pony!

Image © ghd

16/05/2013
