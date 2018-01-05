>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for long hair: Half up half down
The Indecisive

We absolutely love this look combining sixiies vamp with romantic curls!

Perfect for day and night this girl-next-door with a dash of French charm will have you glowing all day long.

We caught up with the team at Urban Retreat and Unite Haircare to find out exactly how to recreate this stunning style...

How to:

1. Roughly part hair in the centre and twist small sections around a small round brush, then blast with heat from your hairdryer to achieve soft, loose waves.

2. Create a tousled finish with your fingertips then section, leaving approximately an inch of hair to fall loosely at the front.

3. Now it's time to get the hairspary out. Aim your weapon at the roots and gather the back section just above the nape of the neck, pushing up slightly to add extra volume at the crown. Secure in place with a few grips.

4. Maintaining the centre parting, comb the front sections behind the ears and secure at the back.

5. Slick down any cheeky fly-aways for a neat finish.

Et voila!!

Image © Urban Retreat & Unite Haircare

16/05/2013
