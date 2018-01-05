In this article





































Updos for any hair type

The braid is back with a chic new look. Basically the bolder you go the better.However, with most of us struggling with the economics of such a look we took the time to get a little explanation.Mark Leeson recommends that freshly washed hair is not ideal to create this look, so work with hair that's a day or two old. Also to give it a little boost, spritz a bit of dry shampoo in the roots and work in.1. To start either gather the hair at the side and French plait across your forehead. Or for those who like the easy life use a hair weft the same colour as your own hair and plait it.2. Then create a low ponytail at the back of the head with a side parting.3. Pin one end of the plait into where the ponytail is secured, and then wrap this around the entire head.4. Tuck the remaining end inside the ponytail and you're away!The beauty of this look is that it's easily maintainable as those pesky escapees will only add to the carefree style.Image © Mark Leeson