Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for mid-length hair
The Back Twist

We've never seen as many twists as we have this year with coils and rolls literally rolling past everywhere!

We love the way that this style can give instant glamour to any girl!

So to find out how to get this gorgeous look we spoke to Karine Jackson, former London Hairdresser of the Year, to give us all we need to recreate this look.

"This is another fabulous and easy hair updo that will last all night and which you can easily do yourself."

How to:

1. Firstly split the hair in two from ear to ear.

2. Take the top section and tie into a ponytail on the crown, then tie another ponytail 2.5cm below.

3. Smooth the hair over with hairspray, you can create lots of looks with the ponytail if you use a little imagination.

4. Break each ponytail into pieces depending on the thickness of your hair, curl and roll over two fingers and pin in separately- this might take a while but it's worth it!!

Image © Karine Jackson

16/05/2013
