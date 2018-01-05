>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for short hair: The Front Twist
The epitome of elegance and class we just can't get enough of this style!!

Combining the sultry sensuality of the 40s with a modern twist this vintage-esque piece is to die for.

So we caught up with Jay Calder from Patterson SA to find out how to get this look!

How to:

To get the best out of this style work with a bob or midi length hair.

1. Start by using medium barrel tongs, curl the ends to mid lengths of the hair, then gently tease the curls out with your fingers to encourage texture.

2. Gather the lower part of your hairline on one side and flip and roll across the crown of your head fixing with pins as you go.

3. Lastly whack out the hairspray to ensure the twist stays in place all day.

Beautiful.

Image © Patterson SA

16/05/2013
Hair Trends
